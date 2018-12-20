



The Top

EP 373: $1m+ On Green Contracting Company and Tech Executive

Lillie Cameron, a brand new mom who also runs her own business. She started EcoSafe Spaces with her now husband. The company provides design and building services for green, eco-friendly construction. She also works with Rackspace, which has recently revamped its policies for maternity and paternity leave. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The Advantage, with its six-question model What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Don't be afraid to fail. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:13 – Nathan introduces Lillie 01:50 – Green construction 02:10 – They had a friend who lost a child during pregnancy because of construction chemicals 02:30 – EcoSafe Spaces 02:40 – Design and building services 03:10 – Their recent project in downtown Austin 03:50 – Around $500000 jobs 04:15 – "The most energy efficient homes in the city" 04:30 – The sales pitch 04:50 – People in Austin understand sustainability 05:35 – Opened in 2007 05:45 – Margins vary – fixed rate vs. cost plus contract 06:10 – Fixed rate 06:45 – The contract is much more flexible 07:20 – Fixed rate deal that went bad 07:35 – Now they do mostly cost plus contracts 07:50 – Up to 7 projects at a time 08:30 – The plan for EcoSafe 08:55 – There are benefits to being a small business 09:20 – Lillie also works with Rackspace 09:25 – Recruited in 2009 by a former boss 09:55 – She did project management work, but wore multiple hats 10:45 – It is utility-based computing 11:10 – How this type of service was first received 12:30 – There are many different types of customers 13:20 – They have a unique angle 13:35 – Rackspace is a great place for new parents to work 14:10 – Maternity leave in this country 14:45 – Canada does a year of leave 15:00 -- Paternity and maternity leave needs awareness 15:55 – ecosafespaces.com and Lillie Cameron on LinkedIn 17:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find a business idea that solves an important problem. Consider maternity leave in the US and how it needs to improve. You can balance it all, as a business owner and a parent.