



The Top

Ep 372: How to Run A Small, Happy, Profitable Agency With James Turner

James Turner, of Turner Creative. James started his business after the company he worked for picked up and moved five hours away. He didn’t want to make the move, so he took his skills and created his own conversion rates optimization company. Now he’s starting out another company, called Snap. He has caught the entrepreneurial bug and is making more money now than when he was working in the corporate world. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Airstory Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — “I am trying really hard, but I also have a toddler.” If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? — “You’re not going to miss out if you stay home to work on yourself.” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:36 – What is conversion rate optimization? 02:05 – Turner recently worked with Conversion Sciences 02:45 – Getting more signups for a free trial 03:45 – Good and bad conversion rates 04:50 – “People have a hard time putting themselves in the heads of their customers.” 05:25 – The value of customer research 06:20 – How to collect data 06:30 – Talk to your customers 07:04 – Using testimonials and reviews 08:05 – Find which problem is most common in your reviews 08:20 – How Turner Creative got started 09:00 – First-year revenue was $36000 09:30 – 2015 total revenue was about $45000 09:40 – Payment per project: $10000 for 3 months 10:00 – He will revamp/renew a company’s website 10:45 – Currently 2 customers 10:55 – “I only want to do two retainers at a time.” 11:05 – James is starting a new company, Snap 11:25 – Focusing on quick copy 11:50 – His partner is Lianna Patch, of Punchlinecopy.com 12:00 – “Conversion optimized copy on demand” 12:20 – Contact him at turnercreative.ca or snapcopy.co. 14:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take your skills and find a way to be financially successful. Take time to consider customer reviews and testimonials—utilizing this information will make your company better. Set aside time to take care of yourself and better yourself. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Airstory – A new online tool for content writing Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives