EP 363: Google AdSense for Physical BillBoards Does $250k with Douglas Lusted

Douglas Lusted, the CEO and co-founder of Linkett. Douglas is an incredible individual who earned his way onto the Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list at the age of 19! He’s taken his company, which specializes in out-of-home advertising, from an idea on paper to an unstoppable force that’s taking on big-time enterprise clients. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Lean Analytics What CEO do you follow? — Kurtis McBride Favorite online tool? — Calendly or Prospect.io Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Absolutely not. If you could let your 20-year-old self know one thing, what would it be? — Keep on doing what you’re doing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan’s introduction 01:45 –Linkett is an analytics platform 02:20 – It is sold as an annual subscription 02:35 – Company was founded in 2013, and it was his first business venture 03:05 – First-year revenue was $100000 03:50 – Money and capital raised 05:00 – Their team now 05:20 – Growth for the company over the past year and a half 06:10 – Monthly recurring revenue (about $25k) 06:50 – The company’s churn 07:40 – Advertisers’ pricing systems 09:35 – The future of billboards 10:18 – What Douglas would do as a billboard owner 10:45 – Customer worth 11:40 – The company is focused on growth 12:00 – Connect with Douglas Lusted on LinkedIn 14:010 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t be afraid to redefine an industry and how it operates When you have a great idea, go for it. Create a product that improves an industry’s integrity. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Prospect.io – Douglas’s favorite online sales tool based out of Canada Lean Analytics – Douglas’s favorite business book. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives