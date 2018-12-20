



The Top

EP 359: Hit $2m Revenue Buy/Sell Other Athelets Gear On Cheap with Brendan Candon of SidelineSwap.com

Brendan Candon, cofounder and CEO of SidelineSwap, a community market where athletes buy and sell their sports gear. Most of their users are middle school, high school, and college athletes selling online for the first time. They’ve got revenue and traction with gross sales running close to $2 million. Famous 5: Favorite Business Book? – High Output Management What CEO do you follow? — Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour Favorite online tool? — Slack and Appear Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7 – 10 If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —“Be sure, with whatever you’re doing, that you can do it for five years.” Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:22 – Nathan introduces Brendan 01:40 – SidelineSwap makes it easy for athletes to buy and sell sports gear. 02:25 – SidelineSwap was launched in 2012, and really took off in 2015 03:22 – The company takes 12 percent from the seller to make money. 04:33 – They didn’t make any money for the first couple years, but in 2015 they did $400000 in sales. 05:04 – They are now on track to do $2 million in sales 05:25 – The site is transactional and social. 06:15 – Average order value is $75 before shipping 06:30 – They have been growing about 15 percent each month, but they started growing by 50 percent 07:15 – Users are accustomed to the conditions of used sports gear, and it’s a smart route for parents. 08:30 – The site is for usable gear, but we also get gear sold for charity or signed gear. 09:47 – Instagram is their main account, and they have separate accounts for different sports. 10:34 – They get new followers by finding great content that kids enjoy. 11:39 – Their goal is to be the marketplace for athletes. 12:50 – Follow Brendan personally on Twitter @brendancanden or contact him through email at sidelineswap.com 15:18 – Nathan does the famous five 3 Key Points: Be sure to look ahead for the next five years with your business. Up your Instagram followers by finding great content for your audience. Start a business that fills a niche, like SidelineSwap, which is an online marketplace specifically for athletes. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives