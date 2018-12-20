



EP 354: $1.3M in Monthly Revenue to Get You Leads with Alex Berman of Inspired Beats

Alex Berman, cofounder of Inspire Beats, a B2B lead generation company that focuses on cold emails to help businesses succeed. The business took off quickly and is now worth about 1.3 million. With no money raised, Inspire Beats's secret recipe is clearly working. Listen to Alex and I discuss a few ingredients in his recipe for success. Famous 5: Favorite Business Book? – 10X Rule What CEO do you follow? — Chris Hardwick Favorite online tool? — Streak Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Almost 4 hours of sleep at night If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —Power emailing Time Stamped Show Notes: 1:20 -Nathan introduces Alex Berman, cofounder of Inspire Beats 01:54 – Alex explains Inspire Beats, a B2B lead generation company 02:39 – Form Stack used Inspire Beats to reach people in the US 03:15 – Alex talks about their different price packages 03:55 – They have over 700 clients 04:20 – Revenue is about 1.3 million per month 05:35 – There are thousands of companies who do the same thing. 06:34 - They have an advantage with higher quality and an American base. 07:26 – They are growing about 20% to 25% per month 08:33 – Gross customer churn is sporadic. They will stay for a long time or leave quickly. 09:42 – Numbers are different in every industry. 10:10 – Customers mostly come from cold emailing. 10:44 – The cost is about $40 per customer. 11:25 – Most customers stay indefinitely. They move to different models in Inspire Beats. 13:20 – They are bootstrapped, with nothing raised. 13:57 – Emailers are paid on salary. 14:30 – 150 emails are sent per day. 14:57 – Their first year the company took off quickly 15:50 – They don't need to raise money--they want to increase cold emails and marketing. 17:10 – People can connect at inspirebeats.com or youtube.com/alxberman 19:28 – Nathan does the Famous Five with Alex 3 Key Points: Inspire Beats is a leading business in its industry. It is bootstrapped, with no money raised. The company hires cold emailers, and they pay very little for each new client that they take on.