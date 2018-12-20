



The Top

EP 344: Business Did $15M in 2015, Weird Way David Fortino Got Job at NetLine

David Fortino, who discovered NetLine aged 26 and convinced the CEO to hire him. He’s now the head of Audience Development and has developed the Rev Response customer distribution network. Tune in to hear the inside story on the net’s biggest B2B lead generation and content publishing business. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Traction What CEO do you follow? — Gabriel Weinberg Favorite online tool? — Clearbit Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Focus on developing and refining cadence Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan’s introduction 02:20 – Why did David want to work for NetLine? 02:50 – Being able to monetize a base through contextually relevant inclusions really appealed to him 03:44 – Netline is the world’s largest B2B-specific content syndication and lead generation platform 03:55 – They work with large enterprise technology companies to distribute their content to specific audience segments 04:30 – Nathan: “If I gave you a finance eBook, how would you generate leads for me?” 05:55 – They have relationships with over 15k web publishers 07:36 – “We’re driving the sales funnel for thousands of businesses” 08:00 – A CPL-based model, with an average value of $40-50 per lead 09:01 – There are 100 employees 09:10 – David heads up Audience Development 09:37 – There are around 300-400 active client campaigns at any time 10:00 – Current annual run rate is upwards of $20 million 10:25 – How predictable is revenue? 11:03 – Biggest cost is payout to individual publishers - around 20-30% 11:36 – Netline has various products to handle leads, from simple top-of-funnel generation to lead development 21:45 – Connect with David on Twitter or LinkedIn 14:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Refine your cadence. Find a rhythm and drive that helps you keep going. Lead generation isn’t just about volume, but quality. Really refine your ideal customer - and hunt out exactly the people you want to connect to. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people you want to work with Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives