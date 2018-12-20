



EP 343: The Fast Way to Make Money In RealEstate with Charles Gaudet

Charles Gaudet, founder of Predictable Profits and author of The Predictable Profits Playbook. Charles is a business coaching and online marketing expert who’s made money in real estate, self-publishing, and private coaching. Listen in to find out how he became profitable after going $1 million into debt overnight, why you’ll do better if you write a book, and why entrepreneurs should be staying in line. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Losing my Virginity What CEO do you follow? — Marcus Lemonis Favorite online tool? — AdEspresso Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Stick with one strategy and master it Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:55 – Nathan’s introduction 01:25 – Predictable Profits is a business coaching and marketing company 01:44 – Started his business on a pay-for-performance model, where he’s paid a percentage of the business increase he secures for his clients 03:00 – His pet health insurance company closed down in 2000 when the crash happened 04:10 – Ended up investing in real estate 05:30 –Bought his first property off his father on a financed loan 06:22 – “I found myself over $1 million in debt almost overnight” 07:36 – Attracted buyers with incentives for construction loans 08:38 – Developed affiliate relationships with tradespeople and related businesses 10:40 – “If you’re looking to get into real estate, align yourself with a private lender” 11:30 – How do you convince a private lender to invest in your deal? 15:00 – The Predictable Profits Playbook: why? 15:10 – “If you look at the most influential people in the world, they’ve got things in common, They’ve written a book, and they’re public speakers” 15:45 – If you want to be perceived as someone of influence...well, success leaves clues 16:15 – The book is published as a hybrid - it’s a combination of self-published and done through a traditional publisher 17:20 – The book sells for $17 on Amazon 17:44 – Around 1500 books have sold so far 18:24 – Charles sends copies of his book to potential clients as an advertising strategy 19:01 – Charles used a ghostwriter 20:10 – “Give the book away as much as you can. Give it away for free if you have to” 20:20 – Hard costs per book are under $3 per copy 20:43 – Most of Charles’s income last month came from private clients 21:45 – Connect with Charles at Predictable Profits 22:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Master one strategy at a time. Focus. Writing a book positions you as an expert - use that influence! Establish multiple income streams - you’ll be more financially stable Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives