



The Top

EP 342: How to Write a Best-Selling Book with Steve Olsher

Steve Olsher, sometimes called the world’s foremost re-invention expert. He’s known for the bestseller What Is Your WHAT? - helping businesses and individuals find the one amazing thing they were born to do. Steve writes, speaks, runs multiple businesses, and is the host of Reinvention Radio. Tune in to learn how Steve’s crushing it in e-commerce, the secrets behind his bestseller, and the one place where he’s generating 400k unique site visitors a month. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Guerilla Marketing What CEO do you follow? — Adam Braun Favorite online tool? — GetEmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — These are the golden years Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 02:30 – Steve’s working on multiple projects simultaneously 03:12 – Liquor.com is crushing things right now 03:40 – It’s a site that connects brands to bartenders and liquor-lovers 04:20 – The site has had its ups and downs - they lost the domain name at one point 05:30 – In 1999, when the site was still an e-commerce business, they were making $3.5 million in annual sales 05:51 – Since then, they’ve moved to a newsletter and content marketing model, monetised through paid advertising 06:15 – Annual revenue in 2015 was $3 million; this year they’re hoping to reach $7.5 million 07:30 – Works with big brands from Bacardi to Jack Daniels 09:12 – One of their biggest sources of traffic is ZergNet, which brings around 400k unique visits per month to the site 12:22 – Steve’s books: why’s he writing them? 12:57 – “I know people who are getting 6 or 7 figure advances on their books” 13:10 – “It’s about platform” 13:45 – Steve knows someone who had a 7-figure advance on their book: their platform is one of the top 250 podcasts, with 850k downloads per month 15:40 – What Is Your WHAT? Was published by Wiley with a $15k advance 17:05 – Sold 25k hard copies between 20/09/13 - 15/05/16, not counting the free eBook 17:24 – Get the free eBook at What is Your WHAT? 17:50 – Steve’s email list was 40k when he started marketing 18:10 – He’s the sole author 18:55 – Royalty income is $50k 19:40 – Given the income he’s made - was it worth spending six figures in book marketing? 20:43 – Most of Steve’s income last month came from real estate 21:45 – Connect with Steve at Reinvention Radio 28:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Build your platform. Success comes from having a tribe. Invest your time and money widely. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Want to write a book? Understand why you want to write it before you start. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives