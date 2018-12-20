



EP 340: TigerProp Eliminates Real Estate Broker Fee, Did $800k in 2015 with Max Coursey

Max Coursey, a real estate broker and the founder of Tiger Prop - a real estate brokerage company that's giving its buyers their money back. Tune in to hear about Max's innovative brokerage model, how to create an insanely successful co-working space, and why you should be having more fun. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The E-Myth Revisited What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Paperless Pipeline Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — How to bite my tongue Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:04 – Nathan's introduction 01:25 – Welcoming Max to the show 01:34 – Tiger Prop is a residential real estate brokerage in Boise 01:55 – They credit 20% of brokerage fees back to the buyer 03:22 – Why do people choose Tiger Prop over other brokerages? 03:25 – They standardize professional photography, signs, flyers, and videos 04:20 – They don't take any money unless they move the property 05:30 – Tiger Prop was launched in 2013 06:04 – First-year revenue was around $200k 06:39 – Now have 39 agents 07:22 – 2015 total revenue was around $800k 08:20 – "We're starting a new co-working space in downtown Boise" 08:45 – Sharing space with a designer furniture gallery 09:16 – All agents are on the same split - Tiger Prop takes 30% of the brokerage fee and agents take 70% 10:31 – The total revenue figures only include commission charged 12:09 – There are multiple revenue streams in the building: furniture, coffee, and - soon - printing 13:50 – Connect with Max on Twitter or at Tiger Prop 15:29 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you're in the business of selling, then find and pay the best agents you possibly can. The better your people, the better your business. Find ways to make the space you work in, pay. Have as much frickin' fun as humanly possible