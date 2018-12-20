



The Top

EP 338: He's 28 Investing From $600 Million Fund, $4.2 Billion Under Management

Michael Gilroy, a tech investor and partner with Canaan investment. Canaan's an early-stage venture firm with $4.2 billion of capital under management. Michael moved there when he realised he wanted to engage with the companies he was investing in. Listen in to hear the ins and outs of technology investment, just how Michael secured an investment deal with Bellhops, and why we should be working less. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Fooling Some of the People All of the Time What CEO do you follow? — Dan Ruch Favorite online tool? — TD Ameritrade Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Try to work less and be in the moment more Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:02 – Nathan's introduction 02:00 – Welcoming Michael to the show 02:24 – Michael started his career working with M&A and private capital investment in Silicon Valley 02:50 – He was involved in the 2012 Oracle deal 03:58 – How did Michael get into technology investment? 04:28 – "I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up" 04:50 – "You genuinely have to be passionate about investment banking...you see a lot of people churn out" 05:25 – Michael worked at GCA for 5 years in New York 06:39 – "The great thing about venture capital is that when you invest, that's just the start of the deal" 07:35 – Canaan is an early-stage investor - meaning that they support the companies they invest in 09:30 – What are the roles in a venture firm? And what's Michael's next step? 10:29 – How can Michael move up the ranks at Canaan? 11:28 – How do you bring in companies like Bellhops for investment? 11:40 – "It's all about your network...And it's important to go deep on a couple of different verticals. You can't do everything" 13:08 – Michael's looking to start making fintech deals 13:30 – Connect with Michael on Twitter 15:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Work less. Enjoy life. Making good deals and bringing value to a company is all about your network. Nurture solid relationships with the people around you. If you're looking for early-stage investors, find a partner investor who'll bring more than just money to the table. You're building a long-term relationship!