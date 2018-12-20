



The Top

EP 337: How'd he Sell 12,000,000 Books and What About "The Other"?

Dr Henry Cloud, a psychologist, business consultant, and bestselling author of over 45 books. His most recent book is The Power of the Other - offering powerful insights into how relationships shape our success. Listen in to hear about Dr Henry's enormous experience in writing and publishing, why you need an agent, and exactly what the "power of the other" means for your business. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Steve Jobs What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — OneNote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — I wish I'd known what's in this book: that I need other people to get me through life and turn me into my best self Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan's introduction 02:07 – Welcoming Dr Henry to the show 03:10 – Why does Dr Henry write so much? 03:35 – "The books come from the work...when I see an issue that multiple people are having, I write a book" 04:50 – Dr Henry's latest book is The Power of The Other 05:05 – "People only get past the current limit of their performance when they build relationships that take them to that higher level of performance" 06:50 – The last book that Dr Henry published was Boundaries For Leaders 07:30 – Even the highest performers tend to lose control of their lives 08:09 – "If everything's important, then nothing is" 08:40 – Published by Harper Collins 09:25 – "The publisher doesn't sell the book - the author and their platform sell the book" 10:55 – What was the path that Dr Henry took with his publisher? 12:40 – Why it's important to have an agent 13:15 – Agents have specialist knowledge about the business side of books 15:15 – "Ask yourself one question: why am I writing this book?" 16:09 – A book is a way of getting your message out 16:45 – It's a product line, a way of spreading your message, and a calling card 17:00 – When you're just starting out, royalties are probably the wrong reason to write a book 18:50 – Beginning authors will be offered lower royalty percentages than established authors - around 10% would be normal 20:17 – An advance is roughly the royalty percentage for a first year of sales 21:12 – How did Dr Henry sell copies of his first book? 21:50 – Dr Henry sold copies of Changes That Heal at speaking events 23:25 – He got a $10k advance on that first book 24:35 – He took around 12% of the $20 sale price in royalties 25:55 – Publishers are more likely to pay for ideas where they see a market 26:44 – Dr Henry sold around 40-50k copies of his first book before he was offered another deal 27:20 – Self-publishing works well for some people - but if you don't want publishing to be your day job, then it's worth looking at other options 29:02 – Connect with Dr Henry at Power of The Other 32:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The publisher doesn't sell the book: the author and their platform sell the book Other people, and the relationships you form, are absolutely vital to bringing out your best performance Want to write a book? Understand why you want to write it.