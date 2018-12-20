



The Top

EP 336: Ash and Anvil Sells Clothes To Short Guys, 25% Ecommerce Re-Order Rate

Steven Mazur, co-founder and CEO of Ash & Anvil, a clothing company for short guys. Steven co-founded the company last year and he’s excited about how many dedicated customers their store already has. Tune in to hear how Steven’s getting inventory orders right; the importance of connecting with the entrepreneurs around you; and why everything always takes longer than you think. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – How To Win Friends And Influence People What CEO do you follow? — Andy Dunn Favorite online tool? — Wunderlist Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Everything takes longer than you think it will Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:51 – Welcoming Steven to the show 02:06 – “I’m 5’ 6”, my business partner’s 5’ 8” - we decided to be the ones to make clothes for shorter guys” 02:56 – Started with an IndieGoGo campaign with a $10k goal, and ended up generating $26k in pre-orders 03:40 – The bestseller is their blue gingham shirt 04:55 – The price of the shirt is $69 - what are the margins on that? 05:20 – Base unit cost at a low volume is around $25 05:35 – Around a 55% gross margin at this point 06:00 – First run of shirts was 1000 units 06:35 – Steven doesn’t have a figure for net margin at this point 07:30 – How do you handle the challenge of ordering the right amount of inventory? 07:50 – The company is self-funded 08:31 – “It always takes longer than you think to order” 08:53 – Founded in 2015 09:11 – The team is currently just Steven and his co-founder Eric 09:37 – The most important metrics for them are revenue, number of customers, and re-order rate 10:50 – Close to having 1000 unique customers at the moment 11:24 – The next order is 1,250 shirts 12:10 – Average customer buys 1.5 shirts 12:32 – Total revenue in 2015 was $50k 13:30 – What’s Venture For America? 14:00 – It’s a startup program that places entrepreneurs in struggling American cities, like Detroit, and helps them connect with investors and other start-ups 16:03 – “It’s been a big part of our story” 10:45 – Connect with Steven at Ash & Anvil 18:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It takes 10 years to build an overnight success: focus on the long-term and be patient Engage with the smart people around you. Be part of your community and your ecosystem Start the company that you want to exist - but check that other people want it too Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives