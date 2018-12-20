



EP 314: He Just Sold His Company SkillBridge.co, But Why?

Saalim Chowdhury, a man who's out to build the future of online talent sourcing. Saalim was CTO at Skillbridge - a premium talent-sourcing company that was acquired last week by Toptal. Listen in to hear Nathan and Saalim talk about why Skillbridge was keen to be acquired, how the human cloud economy works for high-level talent, and why sometimes you just need to keep going. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? — No Favourite online tool? —Thingthing keyboard Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— I wish I knew the value of persevering no matter what Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:50 – Welcoming Saalim to the show 02:00 – Skillbridge is an online platform that brings management consultants to people who need them. 02:40 – "How do you make the human cloud economy work for people whose skills can't be broken down into a 5-star rating?" 03:10 – Skillbridge breaks down what a company needs people to do, and then connects them with the people who have those skills 03:35 – Founded in 2013; went to market in 2014 04:30 – Saalim was the second customer of Skillbridge and found the exact person he needed there 05:50 – Skillbridge's peak team size was 7 people 06:35 – Makes money from a 20% flat fee charged to the buyer 07:55 – Have been a total of 7.5k people listed; 1k people looking for skills 08:30 – Raised an angel investment round 10:00 – A typical project involve consulting, for example in the equity space - perhaps a week to 2 week project 11:00 – Typical project size is $5k-10k 11:50 – Deliberately high-quality, curated skills service 12:40 – In March 2016 just under $500k of projects placed on the platform 13:55 – Why sell the business? 14:15 – "We could either raise money and play catch-up, or we could sell to these guys and go in together" 15:10 – "Everybody was very happy with the deal" 16:00 – How is a business like Skillbridge valued? 18:02 – "Toptal are essentially building the future of on-demand talent" 18:20 – Connect with Saalim on Linkedin or via email 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Sometimes it's best to join the people ahead of you instead of trying to play catch-up Persevere. Work through the hard times. The human cloud economy is complex - the platforms that manage it and connect people need to be able to handle the complexity of people's skills and histories.