EP 334: Is He Creating The New Billion Dollar Direct Mail Industry?

Jake Jorgovan, founder of Outbound Creative: an agency that goes the extra mile to help consultants secure their dream clients. Tune in to hear why it's worth spending to acquire your perfect clients; why Jake's sending cakes to top executives; and how he's planning to multiply annual revenue by 10x this year. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – How To Win Friends And Influence People What CEO do you follow? — Aaron Ross Favourite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — To enjoy life more along the way. Don't work around the clock. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:12 – Nathan's introduction 01:32 – Welcoming Jake to the show 01:37 – Outbound Creative make money be helping consultants secure their dream clients 01:48 – They create highly personalized outreach campaigns and charge a monthly retainer, plus commission 02:41 – Retainers are $2-4k, with a commission ranging from 0-15% 03:15 – One client is Lighthouse Conferencing: they're sending cakes to Lighthouse's potential clients with a URL to a personalized outreach video 04:21 – "If you're doing deals that are $50k or $100k, you can spend a few hundred dollars to get in front of those clients" 04:55 – They also work on gifting and customer retention 05:30 – Started in July 2015 05:40 – This year's revenue is around $50k 06:15 – First-year revenue was around $25k 06:25 – Hard costs of purchase and postage are passed on to the client 07:05 – One full-time employee and 3 sales reps 07:39 – Highly personalized videos on a landing page are a staple of outreach 08:00 – Have worked with 10 clients in total; currently have 5 clients on retainer and 3 more in the pipeline 08:39 – Averaging $15k per month in revenue 08:55 – They're moving away from project-based work and towards building MRR 10:16 – Revenue goal for 2017? "Half a million" 10:45 – Connect with Jake at his website 13:11 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't work around the clock - enjoy life Go the extra mile to engage with your clients. Those are valuable relationships - invest in them Be ambitious about growth: make a plan and hire fantastic sales reps