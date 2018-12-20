



He's 36 Year Old SaaS Dad of 2, Gets 8+ Hours of Sleep, Business Did $640k in 2015, EP 312: Dave Nevogt

Dave Nevogt is the co-founder of Hubstaff, has three kids, and gets more than 8 hours of sleep every night. Hubstaff is a SaaS company that helps virtual teams communicate better through online time tracking. They've just broken $1 million in annual revenue. Tune in to hear how Dave's managing disagreements with his co-founder, a tight breakdown of his unit economics, and why you should be taking more risks. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The 80/20 Principle What CEO do you follow? — Hiten Shah Favourite online tool? —Google Docs Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— More If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— That taking risks is okay. Even if it doesn't work out, you'll learn from it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:03 – Nathan's introduction 01:28 – Welcoming Dave to the show 01:40 – Hubstaff is a SaaS business that helps track time and invoice clients 01:50 – Launched in 2013 - the business is entirely bootstrapped 02:20 – Split the original investment 50/50 with his partner 02:50 – What will Dave and his partner do if they disagree on something big? 03:15 – If there's a disagreement, one person can buy the other one out 04:22 – Currently have 2600 paying customers 04:50 – Services track time and record activity, screenshots, what software is being used 05:35 – Average customer is paying $35 per month 06:22 – MRR in March 2016 was just under $88k 07:26 – 20 employees, with a head-count cost each month of around $46k 08:15 – Adding about 270 new customers each month 08:45 – Customer churn is 3.9% 09:12 – Lifetime value is around $660 09:55 – Founders based in Indianapolis, with a global team 10:50 – Paying around $90 on per-customer acquisition 11:14 – Spread through company to contractor to company 12:30 – Blog gets around 40k unique visitors per month 13:00 – Around a 7% conversion rate to free trial at the Hubstaff homepage 14:20 – Connect with Dave via email or through the Hubstaff website 16:25 – "We just want to build the business up to a healthy annual revenue and then live our lives" 16:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Always take risks. Even if things don't work, you'll learn. Find a partner who's on the same page as you. And even then, make sure you're prepared for disagreements. Have your numbers at your fingertips