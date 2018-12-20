



The Top

EP 311: Memebership Site Secrets with Kat Loterzo

Kat Loterzo - a content machine who’s written 37 bestselling books and generates 3-4 emails for her list each day. Kat built her own 7-figure online fitness business before turning to coaching and writing. She now coaches businesses on how to have the same success she did. Tune in to hear how Kat brings people to her membership site, why she can’t get enough of writing, and the importance of listening to your gut. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Big Magic What CEO do you follow? — Grant Cardone Favourite online tool? —None, I’m pretty old school Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Definitely not If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Listen to your gut and follow what you feel called to do Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan’s introduction 01:45 – Welcoming Kat to the show 02:05 – Kat built Woman Incredible as an extension of her personal training business 03:10 – Started in 2007, became big in 2010 03:40 – She’s now dropped the business - but at its height it was making $80k a month 04:20 – Kat currently makes revenue from The Tribe, a coaching membership site 05:17 – First month is $97, subsequent months are $197 05:30 – Around 150 current members 05:50 – Made just over $500k from the site so far 06:20 – Membership gives free access to all of Kat’s content, and access to members’ community 08:22 – Keeping around 80% of members each month 08:50 – Average customer lifetime is around 5 months - but members will often buy other products 09:40 – Acquisition is mostly from referrals and social media. Kat’s only just now setting up a funnel 10:00 – Kat will email her list 2-3 times each day, and always includes links back to The Tribe website 10:55 – Kat also hosts the Success Smackdown podcast 11:20 – Produces several 4 or 5 minute episodes each week 11:40 – Each episode is hitting around 1,000 downloads 12:40 – Not monetising podcasts - just using them as content marketing 13:13 – Kat’s an Amazon bestselling author with around 1000 downloads per month 14:30 – “I can’t get enough of writing” - Kat’s written 37 books 15:30 – Publishing the next book through CreateSpace 16:20 – Facebook is Kat’s main source of traffic 16:50 – Connect with Kat on Facebook, Twitter, and at her website 19:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Create the content and people will come Follow your gut and do what you feel called to do It’s not the size of your list that matters, but how dedicated your following is. Find people who love what you do. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives