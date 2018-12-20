



The Top

EP 309: Ad Tech Company Hits $500k in 2015 Revenue with 26 Year Old At Helm

Nicholas Haase, founder and CEO of Loot and Startup Drugz. Nick's come out of the private equity industry and now wants to change the direction of marketing by tapping into the power of user-generated content. Tune in to hear what Nathan should invest his next million dollars into, why augmented reality is the future of tech, and where to buy a "9 to 5 is for the weak" T-Shirt. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – How to Win at the Sport of Business What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favourite online tool? —Shopify Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No. I'm trying. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—I wish I knew how important computer science major would have been Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:13 – Nathan's introduction 01:40 – Welcoming Nicholas to the show 02:20 – Worked in the private equity industry after an internship 03:10 – The people Nicholas worked with loved what they were doing 03:40 – Nicholas would invest $100 million in augmented reality if he had the juice 04:50 – Loot uses incentivised user-generated content to promote a brand 05:30 – People can upload photographs or actions and receive rewards according to their following 06:30 – Founded in 2012 and had only $200 topline revenue 06:50 – Topline revenue in 2015 was $500k 07:30 – Bootstrapped the app's creation and raised capital following proof of concept 08:20 – Augmented reality can be many things - a Snapchat filter is augmented reality 08:46 – How do people value brands in the space that Loot works in? 09:30 – By recurring revenue or by number of contracts 09:55 – What's Startup Drugz? 10:20 – An e-commerce company that sells merchandise based on entrepreneur humour 11:20 – In February 2016, total sales revenue was in mid-5 figures 12:30 – Connect with Nicholas via Twitter 14:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Understand some computer science. Even if it's not your core competency, you'll be grateful for the background. Nicholas thinks that augmented reality is the future of tech and entertainment Leverage your users and fanbase - marketing is effective when it connects users to other user-generated content