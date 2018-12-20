



South Asian Dating App Hits Surprising Revenue Target, EP 307: KJ Singh

KJ Singh left $300k a year as an options trader at Wall St to move to Silicon Valley. After leading growth at Union Metrics, KJ's founded Dil Mil - the world's fastest-growing dating app for South Asians. Tune in to hear why some of the country's richest people are unhappy; how KJ's growing his business with no paid advertising; and what the future looks like for Dil Mil. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? — Naval Ravikant Favourite online tool? —Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Don't work on multiple projects at the same time Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:40 – Welcoming KJ to the show 02:16 – "I think some of the top traders at different firms are miserable with their life" 03:00 – "I think a lot of the hard work in the startup world is meaningful work" 03:22 – KJ left finance aged 24, earning $300k per year 03:58 – He joined Union Metrics because he was attracted to the idea behind the firm 04:30 – Moved to Silicon Valley only knowing one person 05:00 – Worked at Union Metrics for 1 year, in which time it grew from 14 to 23 people 05:40 – Left Union Metrics to create a dating app for South Asians - why? 06:00 – KJ's sister was 28, a doctor and attractive - but had never found time to date 06:17 – 90% of South Asians date and marry within their community 06:40 – "The traditional model of arranged model has broken down" 07:18 – Raised $2.8 million altogether using two SAFE rounds 08:15 – Dil Mil makes money through a premium model. There's a free base service; it's possible to purchase more 'likes' 09:40 – Average income per user is $10 per month 09:55 – Just under 1 million downloads 10:13 – Run rate of around $500k; currently making around $44k per month 10:45 – "A lot of the metrics that SaaS companies use are relevant to us - but obviously, when we're successful people leave." 11:50 – Not using any paid advertising at the moment - growing through referrals 12:40 – Revenue goal for 2016 is $1 million 13:15 – Average customer stays for around 3 months, giving a $40 lifetime value 14:20 – "The point where you have revenue without investors is a great position to be in" 14:50 – Connect with KJ on Twitter 16:44 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find a niche market with a need you can meet. Generate revenue. So many startups run a fundraising round with nothing but a great idea - then find they just can't monetise. Focus on one thing at a time. Don't try to work on every great idea at once.