



The Top

EP 332: This Agency Went form $30k to $1.3M in Annual Revenue with 14 Employees

Kevin Getch, the founder and director of digital strategy agency Webfor. He’s running a digital strategy agency that’s growing by 30% year on year - tune in to find out why he left his 6-figure job at the height of the financial crisis and how failures have given him the confidence to succeed. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? — Sarah Bird Favourite online tool? — Google Keep Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Get comfortable with being uncomfortable Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:02 – Nathan’s introduction 01:45 – Welcoming Kevin to the show 01:50 – Webfor makes money from developing digital strategy, from website design to SEO optimisation 02:58 – Kevin left a 6-figure job in 2009 to found a business 03:50 – What gave Kevin the confidence to leave his job? 04:05 – “I’d had some pretty big failures - and that gave me the confidence” 04:37 – Mix of project-based and retainer-based income 04:50 – Marketing tends to be retainer-based, while design tends to be project-based 05:20 – A project is around $10k, while an ongoing marketing retainer will be around $2k per month 05:40 – Team of 14 people 06:24 – Works with around 60-70 clients per month 06:52 – First year revenue was around $30k 07:12 – Revenue in 2015 was $1.3 million - they’re aiming for $1.7 million in 2016 07:35 – Revenue growth has been around 30% each year 08:52 – Biggest cost is payroll 09:20 – Connect with Kevin on Linkedin 11:04 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable - that’s how you know you’re pushing yourself. Take confidence from your failures - they help you to learn, and they show you how to get back up again Take the leap. If you hate your job, then find an alternative and go for it. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives