



The Top

4 Kids Under 8, Traveling Country, Runs 3 Businesses, How?! EP 306: Peter Awad

Peter Awad, host of The Slow Hustle podcast. Peter started an automotor business in college and now runs two startups, as well as hosting an in-depth entrepreneurship podcast that’s been featured on the Apple homepage. Tune in to hear Peter talk about entrepreneurship with 4 kids, how he makes money from his podcast, and what you can learn from the way successful people manage their lows. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Bold What CEO do you follow? — No Favourite online tool? —Pomotodo Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—I wish I had more confidence to do what I wanted to do Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:19 – Nathan’s introduction 01:40 – Welcoming Peter to the show 01:47 – Peter has a background in e-commerce 02:30 – Peter generates revenue from his automotor business 03:07 – Gross revenue in 7 figures, and gross margin of 20-30% 04:22 – Started an unsuccessful startup which he tried to run for 4 years 05:00 – Connections for Mission Meats were made through previous failures 06:05 – Entrepreneurship is full of highs and lows 06:40 – The Slow Hustle looks at the way that successful entrepreneurs manage their highs and lows and live a manageable life 08:30 – Has hour-long interviews that dig into people’s lives 09:20 – Show has 15 live episodes, and around 8-10k downloads per month 10:30 – Producing quality relationships with interviewees 11:45 – Just signed their first 2 sponsors 12:45 – Sponsored by a law firm and by the Iowa Startup Accelerator 13:16 – Sell an 8-show sponsor pack for $3k 14:25 – Sponsor pack buys you a 60-second ‘sponsor spot’ of pre-recorded conversation 14:40 – Around a $10 CPM 14:59 – “It’s a labour of love for me...if I can cover costs it’s fine with me” 15:20 – Connect with Peter on Twitter 17:03 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t be afraid or ashamed of failure. Your failures will set you up for future success. All entrepreneurs - even the most successful - struggle with managing their work and life, with fear of failure, and with emotional lows. You aren’t alone. Follow your passions and do what you love Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives