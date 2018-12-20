



The Top

This Guy Might Be the Biggest Underground Growth Hacker Ever, EP 304: Vincent Dignan

Vincent Dignan is a growth hacking expert who was voted the best speaker at South by Southwest this year. He's just launched The Growth Hacking Playbook and he's turning marketing upside down by ditching the platitudes and giving people practical advice and tools on how to actually generate traffic. Listen in to hear about how to get to 1 million unique website views per month, how to find anyone's email online, and why networking events are a waste of time. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 48 Laws of Power What CEO do you follow? — James Altucher Favourite online tool? —Audiense Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Don't go to networking events. And start public speaking earlier. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:34 – Welcoming Vincent to the show 01:50 – Vincent provides consultancy, coaching, and speaking services that help them to grow their business 03:00 – Use Charlie app - it will find all of the publically available information from someone's email address 03:33 – Email Hunter is a free tool to help you find anyone's email 04:02 – Discover will show common connections on social media 04:30 – Profile Hopper visits people's Linkedin profiles to generate return views to your profile 04:55 – Rebump is a Gmail tool that will re-send emails that haven't been responded to 05:34 – Vincent has a small number of clients who pay him $5-10k per month 06:10 – Magnific is Vincent's agency 06:40 – Vincent employs over 750 writers, editors, and marketers 07:40 – How could Nathan get to 1 million unique website views per month? 07:58 – Optimise his email list, and build his Twitter following 08:30 – Would create a tool to add "You like this, read this next" to the website 09:40 – Which articles do I send to which parts of my list? 11:10 – Start executing things - move your project along 12:45 – Vincent doesn't take equity when it's offered 15:20 – Connect with Vincent on Facebook 15:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Get in front of audiences. Start public speaking and sharing what you know. Use the right tools to build your list and drive traffic. The money's in the list - so have the right tools to work it. Start executing. You can go to a hundred networking events and still achieve nothing. Move your project along.