



The Top

Moms Secret Accounting Weapon, Growing Business, and 2 Year Old Son, Ep 303: Beth Milligan

Beth Milligan, a virtual assistant and online strategist who’s building her business from scratch. Tune in to learn from Beth about claiming back your time, tools to simplify accounting, and starting a business while looking after a toddler. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Big Magic What CEO do you follow? — Kim Garst Favourite online tool? —Tailwind Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—To be more confident, and that she could do anything she put her mind to Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan’s introduction 02:04 – Welcoming Beth to the show 02:50 – Beth helps entrepreneurs gain time back by carrying out the tasks they don’t want to do 03:40 – Beth charges a monthly retainer up-front 04:40 – Beth uses Freshbooks to manage her accounts 05:35 – She uses the time tracking feature to log hours and generate invoices 07:00 – Beth’s expenses are under $50 per month 08:55 – Beth has one young kid 09:20 – Beth’s still looking to build her product into something more scaleable 09:45 – Generates revenue of around $800-$1200 per month 11:12 – Tries to give people time back to focus on what they started their business for 12:00 – Connect with Beth at Milligan Strategies 15:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You can do anything you put your mind to. Be confident. Your time and focus are valuable - use tools that help you claim back time Charge clients up-front to save problems later. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives