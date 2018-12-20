



How to Capture 150 New Emails Leads From Instagram Daily, EP 302: Nathan Chan

Nathan Chan, founder of Foundr magazine. Nathan’s a master of Instagram who generates around 400 leads a day from the channel. He’s rocketed the Foundr app to the top of the app store, beating out Entrepreneur magazine and other competitors. Listen in as the two Nathans discuss building an unbeatable list, tips to win at Instagram, and whether Nathan would sell his business for $30 million today. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Ready, Fire, Aim What CEO do you follow? — Vishan Lakhiani Favourite online tool? —SamCart Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Party more Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan’s introduction 01:45 – Welcoming Nathan to the show 02:30 – Nathan’s already been featured on the show 03:10 – Instagram is probably the most valuable revenue driver that Foundr have 03:20 - Their account has around 700k followers 03:40 – Instagram account has generated around 150k email subscribers 05:25 – A VA generates the graphics: they recycle images from 6 months ago 06:20 – Use a tool called Latergram to queue posts 07:04 – The purpose of the Instagram account is to drive traffic and generate leads 07:30 – Capture around 300-400 leads each day from Instagram 08:55 – Nathan teaches an Instagram course 09:25 – The most lucrative funnel appears to be posting about Instagram on Instagram 09:50 – Nathan runs a live webinar every week 10:40 – 3 main revenue streams are from the online magazine; ebooks; and a membership site 11:40 – Courses and digital products are the main revenue generators 12:18 – Over 500k people have downloaded the magazine 13:10 – Nathan found his design team on Behance 14:02 – Foundr magazine is an authority-building product rather than a multi-million dollar product 15:00 – The magazine is making in the high six figures in revenue 15:15 – How does Foundr outrank Entrepreneur in the app store? 15:30 – “Look at keywords - the app name and description” 16:27 – ‘A young entrepreneur magazine” - hits multiple keywords 17:25 – Foundr has just started a weekly podcast 17:48 – Had around 70k downloads in April 2016 19:00 – Nathan would take $30 million for Founder magazine 19:58 – Hoping to have a 500k email list by the end of 2016 20:08 – The membership course - Foundr Club - has 400 paying customers 22:13 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Online media isn’t just about publishing content. Build a community, build a list, and work social media for all it’s worth Optimisation is about paying attention to the small things: Nathan started his app name with ‘A+’ to be at the top of alphabetical listings Use social media to capture leads, not to push sales Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives