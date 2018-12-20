



The Top

The Art of Getting 25,000,000 Unique Website Views Monthly, EP 301: Alex Skatell

Alex Skatell jumped into the incredible competitive online media space and founded the Independent Journal Review. Today it's one of the top 50 websites in the country, with over 20 million unique views a day. Listen in to hear Alex and Nathan break down the future of online publishing, making money through news, and why you shouldn't be afraid to go up against giants. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – David and Goliath What CEO do you follow? — Fred Smith Favourite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Go with your gut Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:32 – Nathan's introduction 02:11 – Welcoming Alex to the show 02:25 – Why go into online publishing? 02:50 – Alex wanted to create a platform for self-published news in college 03:30 – "People aren't looking at the front page of the paper to find what's news" 03:50 – News is becoming more feed-driven: Alex's company puts out content every 4 minutes 04:20 – 700k people on the email list 05:10 – "How can you reach people online, on your own terms?" 05:35 – Independent Journal Review was launched in 2012 06:08 – The company was initially bootstrapped, and has since raised around $2.5 million from friends and family 06:31 – 20-25 million unique views per day 07:20 – Around 50 people working in the newsroom 08:00 – There's a technology company and a news company under Alex's Media Group of America brand 09:00 – Alex believes in publically available tools like Wordpress and Google Analytics 10:00 – Total expenses each month are around six figures 10:30 – Largely makes money through advertising 14:00 – Nathan: Would you scale your technology into a SaaS platform? 14:30 – Alex: No, that's not our focus 14:18 – Connect with Alex on Twitter and via email 17:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't be afraid to go up against the big guys. Start-ups can be flexible and take risks, even in spaces full of giants. Go with your gut. Listen to your instincts. The way that people consume and publish news is fundamentally changing - it's becoming more personalised, more immediate, and more feed-driven.