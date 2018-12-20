



EP 330: She Cranks $1 EPC 3x Per Day with 25,000 List in Dating Niche

Heather Havenwood, CEO of Havenwood Worldwide, and an authority on marketing and online business strategies. Heather’s the author of several books including Sexy Boss, and she’s making $900 a day from affiliate marketing emails alone. Tune in to hear how Heather’s crushing affiliate marketing, why you don’t need to build great funnels to be an online marketer, and how to build fantastic marketing relationships. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The Game of Life and How to Play It What CEO do you follow? — Jim Rohn Favourite online tool? — Mobit Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Get into online marketing before others do. Start now! Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan’s introduction 02:20 – Welcoming Heather to the show 02:30 – In 2015, Heather made the most money from Dating Triggers.com, a product that claims to teach men “how to communicate with women” 03:27 – Heather focuses on email marketing 03:50 – Video is a key part of the funnel - the sale is a one-off $47 04:15 – Heather’s sold 1200-1500 of these packages since 2009 04:24 – Makes most of her money from coaching and affiliate marketing 04:53 – $56k from sales since 2009 - but there are multiple revenue streams in the business 05:28 – Email affiliate marketing is the big earner 05:58 – Digital Romance Inc.com is her highest-earning affiliate. 06:58 – 15-25% of her list will open - working out to around 3000 07:22 – 10-12% of total opens will click-through - working out to around 300 07:45 – Heather focuses on EPC (Earnings Per Click) 08:11 – Heather makes around $300 from each email - and sends 2-3 emails per day 08:44 – “I look at email as entertainment” 09:05 – Heather made around $250k from all her revenue streams in 2015 09:54 – “You can either be really good at creating funnels, or you can be good at pushing for the people who’ve already done that” 10:45 – What’s the key to getting other people to push your stuff? “Give first. Never ask first.” 11:40 – “I work with people on launches - in this space, people are always launching new stuff” 12:20 – Heather has a team of 3 people 13:10 – She’s based in Austin 13:45 – Connect with Heather at her website or text SEXY to 72000 16:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Give first. Approach other people to help them, not to ask for help. In online marketing, you can either be great at building funnels, or great at pushing someone else’s funnel. Pick whichever you’re better at, and become GREAT at it. Make your emails entertaining. In the digital age, inboxes are where people go when they’re bored. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives