At 24 He Quit His $115k Oil and Gas Job to Lanch $2MM Agency with 30% Net Margins, EP 297: Shawn Freeman

Shawn Freeman, a man who's trying to make IT easy instead of infuriating. Sean's the founder of TWT Group in Canada - a managed IT solutions company that's making a 30% profit margin on its $2 million in revenue. Listen in as Shawn and Nathan talk creating great relationships, where to invest profits, and how Shawn plans to grow to $10 million in revenue in the next five years. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – A Leader Who Had No Title What CEO do you follow? — Dan Price What is your favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —I wish I had the ambition to quit my job earlier and get started Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan's introduction 01:49 – Welcoming Shawn to the show 01:57 – TWT sells managed IT solutions to businesses with between 10 and 100 employees 02:45 – "You've got to solve problems every day...most of those are to do with people" 03:18 – Started in 2011 03:20 – Revenue in 2011 was $75k 03:40 – Shawn gave up a $115k salary aged 24 04:40 – Revenue in 2015 was $2 million 05:20 – "Our growth has been 90% driven by referrals" 05:40 – Serving 150 customers with a team of 10 people 06:03 – 30% net margin in 2015 06:20 – What's Shawn doing with his profits? 06:48 – Aiming to make $2.5 million in 2016 07:05 – Next investment will be purchasing an office space 08:05 – "We want to keep focused on our niche - small to medium business" 08:30 - "I think we could be a $10 million business within 5 years" 09:46 – Connect with Shawn at his website 11:55 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Build trust. Successful business relies on your relationships with real people. Think big. Make decisions that reflect the business you want to be Stay focused on your niche. Grow by dominating the area you're fantastic at.