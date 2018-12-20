



EP 329: It Costs $500k To Call Everyone in Florida, He's Behind Ted Cruz

Bryan Bedera, an artist, business leader and founding partner at Amplify Relations. Bryan's an expert in government advertising and PR strategy who's received multiple awards for his work. Listen in to hear how Bryan started his business using his student loan, what startups can learn from Ted Cruz's campaign, and why you're better off being in the local paper than courting Buzzfeed. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – I don't have one What CEO do you follow? — Steve Jobs Favourite online tool? — QuickBooks Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath and let things work themselves out Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:12 – Nathan's introduction 02:23 – Welcoming Bryan to the show 02:36 – Bryan started out working for a political ad agency - was laid off when the recession hit but managed to keep a client for himself 03:25 – Has worked for McCain and Glenn Beck 04:17 – "Our speciality is mass-market relations" 04:40 – "First-year revenue was maybe $11k...we used student loan money to fund the entire startup" 04:55 – In 2015, 13 full-time employees and revenue of just under $2 million 05:19 – "We sell a change in public behaviour" 05:33 – Recently worked for a health centre to try to increase the number of people coming for STD testing 06:01 – Charge 15% of advertising spend 06:24 – Currently working for Ted Cruz with a robo-call product 07:11 – $500k would buy phone calls for every voter in Florida - Brian's able to make a 90% margin on that 08:02 – "A political campaign will outsource everything" 08:37 – Our margins vary depending on the product 08:54 – "We can provide all the mass-market services you might need under one roof" 09:21 – Just had a contract with a British beer company ruled out because they didn't want to work with Republicans 10:00 – How could startups take the robocall tool for corporate use? 11:06 – "The startup community overlooks the power of local and regional press. Go to papers in towns with 5000 people in them. They're desperate for stories" 11:56 – It's far easier to build a large library of content in local and regional press than by trying to go straight to Buzzfeed 12:45 – Connect with Bryan on Facebook 14:07 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be patient. Sometimes you just have to let things work themselves out Build exposure through local and regional media. You'll be amazed at how fast your content library grows Know what you believe in, and why you're doing what you're doing