She Quit Podcasting Now Does $30k/mo Membership Site, EP 290: Jill Stanton

Jill Stanton, co-founder of Screw The Nine To Five - a community that teaches people to take their online business to the next level. Jill’s built an incredibly engaged community around her website and online course. Listen in as Nathan and Jill talk engagement, creating multiple revenue streams, and why you need to be all-in or all-out. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Profit First What CEO do you follow? — Denise Duffield Thomas Favourite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—That community is everything Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan’s introduction 01:48 – Welcoming Jill to the show 02:10 – Screw The Nine To Five teaches people to take their online business to the next level 02:34 – Had the idea in 2012 when she and husband Josh started their own businesses 03:05 – Launched in April 2013 03:22 – Generate revenue from a membership site called Screw U 04:10 – Subscription is $69 per month 04:40 – Members access strategy sessions, conference calls with experts, Q and A 06:10 – Gone all-in on creating an engaged community 06:40 – Screw U currently has 361 paying members 06:55 – People stay 7 months on average 07:33 – Started as a one-off digital product: wanted to move into community building 08:33 – Over 500 people have signed up since the product started 09:17 – Other revenue comes from one-off courses 09:30 – Uses a series of tripwire offers that generate about $31k per month 11:36 – First live event is coming up - tickets open in May 12:10 – Jill had a podcast but closed it down 12:30 – 30k downloads per month after 114 episodes 13:10 – “It didn’t feel right any more...the business has grown hugely since we cut it” 14:25 – Connect with Jill by joining the Screw The Nine To Five facebook group 15:40 – Just over 16k people on their email list 17:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Set up multiple revenue streams that feed into each other. Find ways to package different elements of your product for different consumers. Go all in or all out. Cut what isn’t working and focus on what you love Community is everything. Build a community before you do anything else. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives