He's 27 and is actually making money as a social media consultant, EP 287: Kim Barrett

Kim Barrett, bestselling author and the founder of Your Social Voice - a marketing and lead generation agency that's gone to $100k per month in sales in just one year. Tune in as Nathan and Kim talk lead generation, marketing, and building a killer sales team. Famous Five: Favorite Book? –Built to Sell What CEO do you follow? — Gary Vaynerchuk Favourite online tool? — Podio Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Trust what you think and don't listen to what other people tell you to do Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan's introduction 02:25 – Welcoming Kim to the show 02:35 – Your Social Voice makes money through 'done-for-you' marketing services 03:22 – Focus on lead generation - driving traffic to a landing page 03:45 – Offering different packages 04:20 – Company started in 2013 04:40 – Total revenue in 2015 was a little over $450k 05:02 – Currently making around $100k per month in sales 05:30 – Cash received is 50-60% of sales 05:55 – Aim to be a recurring business: encourage clients to engage ongoing services 06:40 – 80% month-to-month retention rate 07:00 – 25 clients this month 07:10 – Always in sales mode - and aiming to bring ongoing clients on board 07:45 – Base their sales on strategy, not software 09:00 – Challenge of retaining service customers vs. SaaS customers 09:42 – Sales people make 15% commission on cash received, plus targets 10:30 – Kim's also a bestselling author of Winning in Life and Work: New Beginnings 12:30 – Connect with Kim on Snapchat (therealkimbarrett) or through his website 18:58 – Connect with Finn at his website or through Linkedin 15:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The difference between building a customer base in a service business and a SaaS business is that you need a fantastic sales team. Focus on what your own goals and ideas: don't let other people's opinions dictate your life Find 'stretch' heroes to study: people to follow who are several steps ahead of where you want to be