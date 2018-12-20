Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
What if An Accounting Firm Was Built Specifically For Young Entrepreneurs? EP 285: Finn Kelly
Finn Kelly, co-founder and CEO of We Love Numbers, a smartbookkeeping and financial advice site that’s turning financialservices into SaaS. Finn’s been named three times as one ofAustralia’s top 30 entrepreneurs under 30, and is about to launchhis first fundraising round. Listen as Finn and Nathan talk goingfrom service to SaaS, the ins and outs of investment partnerships,and why you are what you think.   Favorite Book? – True North What CEO do you follow? — Warren Rustand Favourite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No, but pretty close If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what wouldit be?— Look after your body, and focus on your thoughts. You arewhat you think. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:31 – Nathan’s introduction 02:00 – Welcoming Finn to the show 02:20 – We Love Numbers - smart bookkeeping and advice forentrepreneurs 02:40 – Revenue is generated by a subscription model to 1 of 4different packages 02:49 – Packages cost $395 to $1695 per month 03:10 – Recent client was a wine importer - We Love Numbers helpedthem to look at different back-end processes and interpret thenumbers they needed to focus on 05:14 – What, strategically, can We Love Numbers help with? 05:35 – Answer questions to help optimise pricing models, salariesetc. 06:20 – They work with multiple clients so have a sense of what isindustry standard 06:30 – Currently work with 50 clients; have over 900 in thepipeline 06:57 – Started in March 2015 07:16 – Average customer pays about $1000 per month 07:22 – MRR in February 2016 was around $50,000 07:55 – Started out in wealth management - sold their first companyfor multiple millions 09:13 – About to raise their first capital round 09:30 – Raising because they want to scale quickly 10:00 – “We see ourselves as a SaaS business” 10:25 – Looking to raise $750k via convertible note 10:40 – Aiming for churn of 2% through month 11:00 – Worst churn rate they’ve experienced was 10% 11:40 – Aiming to pay no more than $1000 per customer acquisitioncost 12:20 – Currently 10 people in the team 12:40 – Head count expenses are about $60-70k per month 13:40 – A pre-money valuation of $6 million would make Finnextremely happy 14:20 – Looking for strategic partners, not just VCs 18:58 – Connect with Finn at his website or through Linkedin 16:54 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Look for strategic partners who can add value beyond money. Find a way to make your business scale. How can a service businessbecome a SaaS business? Focus on your body and your health. Look after yourself, and you’llbe prepared for anything. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices andaccounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names andhosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly createhis webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to SanAntonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives  
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.