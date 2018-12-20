



The Top

What if An Accounting Firm Was Built Specifically For Young Entrepreneurs? EP 285: Finn Kelly

Finn Kelly, co-founder and CEO of We Love Numbers, a smartbookkeeping and financial advice site that's turning financialservices into SaaS. Finn's been named three times as one ofAustralia's top 30 entrepreneurs under 30, and is about to launchhis first fundraising round. Listen as Finn and Nathan talk goingfrom service to SaaS, the ins and outs of investment partnerships,and why you are what you think. Favorite Book? – True North What CEO do you follow? — Warren Rustand Favourite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No, but pretty close If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what wouldit be?— Look after your body, and focus on your thoughts. You arewhat you think. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:31 – Nathan's introduction 02:00 – Welcoming Finn to the show 02:20 – We Love Numbers - smart bookkeeping and advice forentrepreneurs 02:40 – Revenue is generated by a subscription model to 1 of 4different packages 02:49 – Packages cost $395 to $1695 per month 03:10 – Recent client was a wine importer - We Love Numbers helpedthem to look at different back-end processes and interpret thenumbers they needed to focus on 05:14 – What, strategically, can We Love Numbers help with? 05:35 – Answer questions to help optimise pricing models, salariesetc. 06:20 – They work with multiple clients so have a sense of what isindustry standard 06:30 – Currently work with 50 clients; have over 900 in thepipeline 06:57 – Started in March 2015 07:16 – Average customer pays about $1000 per month 07:22 – MRR in February 2016 was around $50,000 07:55 – Started out in wealth management - sold their first companyfor multiple millions 09:13 – About to raise their first capital round 09:30 – Raising because they want to scale quickly 10:00 – "We see ourselves as a SaaS business" 10:25 – Looking to raise $750k via convertible note 10:40 – Aiming for churn of 2% through month 11:00 – Worst churn rate they've experienced was 10% 11:40 – Aiming to pay no more than $1000 per customer acquisitioncost 12:20 – Currently 10 people in the team 12:40 – Head count expenses are about $60-70k per month 13:40 – A pre-money valuation of $6 million would make Finnextremely happy 14:20 – Looking for strategic partners, not just VCs 18:58 – Connect with Finn at his website or through Linkedin 16:54 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Look for strategic partners who can add value beyond money. Find a way to make your business scale. How can a service businessbecome a SaaS business? Focus on your body and your health. Look after yourself, and you'llbe prepared for anything.