EP 325: She Sold Her Busines to Bill Gates

Beate Chelette. Beate went from being a single mother in debt, to selling her image licensing business to Bill Gates for millions. She's a successful coach and speaker, and the author of Happy Woman, Happy World and The Women's Code. Listen in to learn why equality and diversity are good for business, how to build a million-dollar company without owning any assets, and the hard story behind success. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The Compound Effect What CEO do you follow? — Marc Benioff Favourite online tool? — Infusionsoft Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Don't take it so personally. And it takes time. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan's introduction 02:20 – Welcoming Ilya to the show 02:40 – Biyathe cornered the market in architecture and interiors photography 03:40 – Acquired by Bill Gates' business Corbis 04:40 – Were at around $1 million in revenue from licensing 05:02 – "You can build a business where you don't own any assets...we just had the rights to assets" 05:40 – Sold for a multiple on the gross margin 06:38 – "You come to the point where you ask: 'What did I do it for? What drives me?' 07:25 – Success comes with an obligation to share information 08:08 – When successful people tell their stories, they tend to gloss over the tough parts 09:12 – Co-founded the publishing company that published her book 09:44 – Happy Women, Happy World has sold in the low 1000s so far 10:14 – "I didn't want to manipulate the system to get a bestseller" 10:55 – Published in September 2015 11:20 – It's designed to be easy to consume in short chunks - "a purse or bathroom book" 12:40 – Started building an email list before her book - has around 17k engaged list members 14:30 – Beate's started training and speaking on why gender equality and diversity is good for business 15:24 – Connect with Beate Chelette on Linkedin at the Creative Entrepreneur Forum or at her website 17:33 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Understand yourself. Understand what drives you. Equality and diversity are good for business Success does not come until you're clear who you are, what you're doing it for, and how you can sell yourself