



The Top

How Did This Guy Retire at 35? EP 284: Todd Tresidder

Todd Tresidder's a serial entrepreneur who retired at 35 afterbuilding millions as a hedge fund manager. He’s the creator ofFinancial Mentor, a hugely successful financial coaching service,which is soon to become an online course. Listen as Todd and Nathantalk asset allocation, risk reduction, and how to createwealth. Favorite Book? – Essentialism What CEO do you follow? — Steve Jobs Favourite online tool? — None Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— It varies If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what wouldit be?— Buy more income-producing real estate Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:35 – Welcoming Todd to the show 02:18 – Lasted about 6 months at Hewlett Packard - then he wasfired 03:20 – “Everything is quantitative” 03:45 – Invested $20 million through a hedge fund set up with apartner 05:00 – “One of the keys in investing is knowing what you don’tknow” 06:30 – Made a 3% management fee 07:20 – “It’s completely a numbers game” 07:55 – Why move to teaching others? 08:30 – “You reach a point where you’ve learned what you’re goingto learn” 09:03 – “I would have been repeating life over and over” 09:35 – Sold the hedge fund and travelled through the Middle Eastand Europe 10:45 – Todd’s currently working on his courses at FinancialMentor 11:00 – Started as a boutique coaching site 12:10 – “I’m trying to develop the one-on-one coaching intocourses” 13:00 – Nathan spends 10% of what he earns and spreads the restacross different equities 13:55 – “The top 12 asset allocation formulas essentially performthe same over 30 years” 15:00 – “The variance in return is to do with risk exposure” 16:00 – There are limits to growth in conventional assetallocation 16:20 – “Entrepreneurial strategies will blow the doors offconventional allocation” 17:30 – “Set yourself up so ‘heads you win, tails you win’ 18:15 – Play smart - risk can be unexpected 19:25 – The solution to risk management is “higher highs, higherlows” 21:00 – “I sold all my real estate in 2005 or 2006 - I waslambasted, but I didn’t want the risk” 22:00 – “Knowledge leverage has no downside” 18:58 – Connect with Todd at Financial Mentor - and receive a freeebook and course 24:18 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Know what you don’t know. Be aware of the areas you aren’t anexpert in - and either learn, or leave them to someone else. Manage risk. Unexpected things happen all the time - you need to bethinking about how to not just make your high returns higher, buthow to minimise your lows and losses. Know your numbers. Investing is absolutely a numbers game:everything is quantitative. Understand the numbers and you’llunderstand how wealth works. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices andaccounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names andhosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly createhis webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to SanAntonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives