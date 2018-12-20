



The Classy Way to Turn Down a $720k Shark Tank Deal Backstage, EP 283: Kim Kaupe

Kim Kaupe, a Forbes 30 under 30 and co-founder of custompublishing company Zinepak. Zinepak creates fan packs andmerchandise for artists and sports teams. They've worked withJustin Bieber, Katy Perry, and the Boston Red Sox. Listen as Nathanand Kim talk googling your way to success, making good investmentdeals, and Kim's stint on Shark Tank. Favorite Book? – Rework What CEO do you follow? — Jim O'Shea Favourite online tool? — Pipedrive Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I am If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what wouldit be?— Eat more chipotle and dance more, it's all going to beokay Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan's introduction 02:15 – Welcoming Kim to the show 02:30 – Started Zinepak in 2011 - found a fantastic niche 03:05 – Latest clients include Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes 04:04 – Work as an agency - they'll create the product and sell itwholesale 05:00 – Order size varies from 500 units to 200,000 units 05:20 – Average order would be around 5,000 - 20,000 units 05:41 – Packs sell to the client from $3-5 06:05 – Aim for a 30% gross margin - though sometimes work withartists for less 07:01 – Total revenue in the first year was $600,000 07:31 – Started the business after working in corporate for twoyears 07:50 – "It was pretty much a googling game" 08:50 – "Know what you're good at and what you're not so goodat" 09:11 – Total revenue in 2015 was $2.8 million 09:20 – On Shark Tank in April 2015 09:40 – "For us it was about moving into fanbases outside the musicindustry" 10:20 – "We wanted to get 5-10 solid business leads from theshow" 10:55 – "You'd be surprised how many CEOs and CMOs watch SharkTank" 11:45 – Ask on the show was $725,000 for 17.5% 12:30 – Due diligence starts a couple of weeks after theshoot 13:40 – Ultimately didn't go through with the deal 16:10 – If Nathan and Lisa created a product together, what wouldit be? 17:05 – Maybe a product to do with goals and structure 18:10 – Maybe exclusive data - delivered at a live event 18:58 – Connect with Kim at her website, or on Twitter andInstagram 21:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Know your strengths and weaknesses...and outsource yourweaknesses. Be clear on what you want from an investment partnership. Is yourpartner bringing anything to the table apart from money? Don't beafraid to walk away. Look after yourself and your health. You need to be on top form totake over the world.