How Miss Nevada Used Alcohol Cupcakes To Make $1MM, EP 281: Michael Mogill

Michael Mogill, president of Crisp Video - a company that bridges the gap between video production and video marketing. Michael started the business on his own three years ago, and now has 15 employees and clients including Coca Cola and Red Bull. Listen as Nathan and Michael talk return on investment, finding a marketing edge, and focusing on progress. Favorite Book? – Delivering Happiness What CEO do you follow? — Gary Vaynerchuk Favourite online tool? — Dropbox Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— To stop doubting myself, and not apologise for the standards I hold people to Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:14 – Nathan’s introduction 01:35 – Welcoming Michael to the show 01:45 – Generate revenue from video production and implementation 02:10 – The clients Michael’s most proud of are the small businesses 02:48 – One attorney in Nebraska doubled his business by using marketing videos 03:45 – He went from an average case value of $1,000 to an average case value of $10,000 04:00 – Created a brand video for him, as well as a series of educational videos 04:25 – A brand video costs around $10,000, a series of 26 videos over a year costs around $4,000 per month 05:40 – The firm has trained cinematographers in every market in the US 06:10 – Business founded in 2012 - originally just by Michael 06:20 – First year revenue was $100k 06:40 – 2013 revenue was $200k 06:50 – Crisp Video now has 15 employees in Atlanta, plus around 25 contractors 07:10 – Total revenue in the last year exceeded 7 figures 07:40 – Current goal is around $5 million for the end of the year 08:25 – Michael reinvests profits in the business 09:10 – “You have to consider the time you’re putting in, versus the salary you’re taking out” 10:01 – “If you can get to the point where you have a team, then there’s a higher return on investment than in a salaried job” 10:50 – “It’s not about the money - it’s about the next goal” 11:00 – Connect with Peter on his site or on twitter 14:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: When you start a business, be prepared to go from a 40 hour week to a 100 hour week. Once you build a team, those numbers will improve. Fulfilment doesn’t come from achievement - it comes from pursuing the next goal. Don’t apologise for the standards you hold people to, or the accountability you demand. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives