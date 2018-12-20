



The Top

Meat on Demand Does $1,200,000 in 2015, EP 280: Tim Ray

Tim Ray, the founder and CEO of Carnivore Club, a speciality meat subscription business. Tim sold his first company, Foodscrooge, within 4 months of starting it. He's currently the CEO of two companies and is hoping to double Carnivore Club's profits this year. Listen as Nathan and Tim talk earning out and buying, bootstrapping a business, and how to get the most from podcast advertising. Favorite Book? – 48 Laws of Power What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favourite online tool? — None Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Almost If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Swing for the fences. Be bold and swing big. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:01 – Nathan's introduction 01:42 – Welcoming Tim to the show 01:58 – Tim started his first company, FoodScrooge, to allow consumers to buy bulk frozen food surplus 02:40 – Revenue in the first year was $150k - they were bought within 4 months 03:07 – Sold for $2.1 million on an earn-out scheme 03:45 – Tim acquired Broquet for $150,000 04:25 – Broquet's a premium curated gifts company 05:30 – Carnivore Club has a subscription model, whereas Broquet is more traditional e-commerce 06:40 – Carnivore Club was launched via Indiegogo 07:10 – Crowdfunding raised $22,000 08:15 – First monthly order was 175 orders in the US and 250 in Canada 08:41 – The business is seasonal - in December 2015, they shipped around 8,000 boxes 08:51 – March 2016, sent just over 5,000 boxes 09:25 – Subscription is $55 per month - people often give gifts of a multi-month subscription 09:50 – Paid up-front and don't have to ship for the next few months 10:40 – Around ⅔ of sales are fixed-term gifts - the other option is a rolling subscription 13:00 – In 2015, total revenue was $1.3 million 13:01 – Business was bootstrapped from an initial $100,000 13:24 – 35% average margin - currently investing all profits in the business 13:50 – 4 full time employees 14:15 – Currently focusing on podcast advertising 15:00 – The most successful podcast advertisement has been a 30-second midroll on Drinkin' Bros. Pay around $270 per episode. 17:34 – Connect with Tim on Linkedin 19:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Your consumer base might not be who you originally expected. Accept them and see how you can understand and serve them best. Think big. Timidity doesn't serve anyone. You'll benefit from creating a payment model that gives you cash up front. Traditional e-commerce requires sunk costs in inventory and storage - try being more creative.