EP 321: He's Focused on Social Impact and Still Makes Cash

Laurie Lane-Zucker, founder and CEO of the Impact Entrepreneur Centre. Laurie's created a network of 10,000 entrepreneurs who are chasing the triple bottom line: making a positive social and environmental impact as well as a profit. Listen in to hear how Laurie funds his dream to make a difference; why you need to expand your bottom-line thinking, and how to get started as an impact entrepreneur. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – The Way of the Wizard What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favourite online tool? — Linkedin Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— I wish I knew about entrepreneurship earlier. I wish I had the opportunities that millennials have now to pursue their own goals. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan's introduction 01:53 – Welcoming Laurie to the show 02:07 – An 'Impact Entrepreneur' is someone who wants to create companies that do good in the world, and to nurture a network and ecosystem that support these values 03:10 – Website is Impact Alchemist 03:40 – A 'triple bottom line' that considers social and environmental impact 04:21 – Over 10k members in the network right now 04:40 – Laurie makes money from consulting. He's recently worked with water purification companies, nutrition research companies, and companies making biofuel from landfill 06:00 – "I gravitate to companies that are working on the UN development goals" 07:15 – Laurie often match-makes between companies and impact investors 08:05 – Takes a 'success fee' when they secure funding 09:20 – Currently creating an incubation and acceleration hub in the Berkshires 10:25 – Laurie generates revenue through speaking, consulting, and taking fees on securing funding 11:20 – "Look at the sustainable development goals of the United Nations - and see what strikes a chord with you" 12:20 – Connect with Laurie on Linkedin 13:52 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Chase the triple bottom line. You aren't really adding value to the world unless you're looking at your environmental and social impact as well as finances. There's a lot to do in the world. Look at the UN's sustainable development goals and see what strikes a chord with you. Make the most of all your opportunities