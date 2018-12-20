



EP 320: With a $150M War Chest, He Gives SaaS Businesses Friendly Loans

Lance Mysyrowicz, the founder of Boost&Co. Lance is an investment fund manager who specialises in European startups. He currently manages over $150 million in assets. Listen in to hear about Lance's latest investment, the details of early investment in tech startups, and what interest rates you could expect for your startup. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Behind the Cloud What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool? — Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —I wish I knew what makes me happy today - spending time with people I love, and the things I love doing Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:08 – Nathan's introduction 01:36 – Welcoming Lance to the show 01:50 – Boost&Co lends money to companies earlier in the process than banks 02:20 – They sit in between VC and banking as an investor 02:55 – Have loaned $120 million to over 100 business 03:43 – Last company was a SaaS firm called Idio that lets people track what's being read on a web page 04:50 – Have invested around $1.75 million in Idio 05:00 – Make money in three different ways: a 1-2% fee; an 8-12% interest rate on outstanding capital; and a warrant - a right to buy shares at a specific price 05:50 – The warrant includes a negotiated strike price 07:05 – What happens on a $1 million deal? 08:00 – A management fee comes from the investment fund - it's 2% of the assets they manage 09:12 – Why charge a fee? 10:31 – Interest rates are determined by the revenue and size of a company 11:25 – Interest is paid every month and a small amount of capital is repaid 13:15 – "I would always prefer to do a smaller deal and have a smaller risk exposure" 13:48 – Is this the same as mezzanine finance? 14:06 – Connect with Lance on Linkedin 16:10 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: There are multiple pathways to getting a loan as a startup - through VCs, banks, or a halfway step like Boost&Co Expect to pay a fee, interest, and to offer a warrant to buy shares As an investment fund manager, Lance tries to limit his exposure to risk as much as possible.