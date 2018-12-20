



He'll Help You Get On Stage With Journey, Power Broker to 3,000 A Listers, Billionaires, And Grammy Winners, EP 269: Steve Sims

Steve Sims, the colorful legend behind The Bluefish. Steve's the founder of a luxury concierge company that can arrange anything from singing with Journey to getting married in the Vatican. Listen as Steve and Nathan talk about the secrets of engaging people and making impossible things happen. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Cat in the Hat What CEO do you follow? — Tony Hsieh What is your favorite online tool? — I actually use a pad and pen Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No! If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Everything will be all right. Just keep on going, and keep your word. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan's introduction 02:13 – Welcoming Steve to the show 03:20 – Steve got into the concierge business after being a club doorman 03:50 – "I don't lie...like me or don't like me" 04:15 – 99% of Steve's clients are entrepreneurs 04:50 – "I psychoanalyse the shit out of them" 05:40 – One guy wanted to meet Journey: we got him onstage singing with them 06:20 – I always know someone who's got a contact 06:50 – A 'chain of credibility' 08:20 – "When I went in based on money, I made bad decisions" 09:00 – I always pay people: a favour is expensive in the long run 09:30 – Journey event raised money for Autism Speaks 10:10 – People never want to think they've been sold 10:50 – What engages people is stories and emotions 11:20 – The business-entertainment conference that Nathan's planning 13:00 – Connect with Steve at Ugly Sims 17:11 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Keep your promises. If you say you can get something done, you'd better get it done. Be yourself. People will like you or they won't - don't bother trying to bullshit them. Think creatively about what motivates people. Money isn't always the answer. Stories, emotions, connections, contacts...there are a lot of ways to make things happen.