He's Buildling Billion Dollar Juicing Empire, 16 JuiceLand Locations Already, EP 268: Matt Shook

Matt Shook, founder of Juiceland: an organic juice business that’s taking over Austin. Listen to Matt and Nathan for insight into a bricks-and-mortar startup that’s becoming wildly successful. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Prometheus Rising What CEO do you follow? — Tim League What is your favorite online tool? — Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —Don’t be so afraid of what other people think Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:36 – Welcoming Matt to the show 01:55 – Founded Juiceland in 2011, after making juice for 8 years 02:33 – New location on 4th street sold 2000 drinks in one day 03:30 – Frost Tower downtown store has triple the sales of anywhere else 05:15 – In 2015, 275 employees at 16 locations 05:40 – Net margin of 5% across the company 06:40 – Makes about 40 cents on a $10 drink 08:20 – Business is all bootstrapped 05:25 – Retainer of $50-75k per month 08:30 – First shop was opened for $15k with a friend 08:55 – ‘I’ve never once looked at demographics’ 09:20 – Hoping to have 20 stores by the end of the year 09:50 – Marketing through creating excellent product 11:25 – Connect with Matt on facebook and instagram 12:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on creating a fantastic product. It’s the best and most lasting way to get customers. Don’t worry about what other people think. Focus on yourself and what you’re doing. Keep an open mind and connect with the people around you. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives