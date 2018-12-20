Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 319: He's 23 And His Asian Parents Don't Like The Non-Traditional Entprenreuer Route He's Taking
Qin En Looi, the CEO and CMO of Glints. Before he turned 20, Qin En had published 20 behavioural science research papers in international journals. He’s put his expertise in psychology and growth hacking to good use...He’s now focused on creating the best possible platform to help graduates find jobs they love. Listen in to hear how Qin En’s growing his talent pool by 15% each month with almost no spending; why word of mouth is the best possible marketing tool, and why you should take care with your first seed capital. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool? — Google Calendar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —To spend more prudently. Don’t waste your money. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:13 – Nathan’s introduction 02:17 – Glints aims to help young people discover what they love to do 03:00 – “5 years ago I would never have expected to have built a company” 03:28 – Glints makes money through recruitment and development 03:58 – They prepare talent to be ready for jobs: offer training and development 04:34 – Founded in 2013 04:50 – First-year revenue was $7k 05:00 – This year’s revenue was $500k 05:21 – Team of 12 people based in Singapore 05:33 – Raised a seed investment round of $500k in 2014 06:12 – Have placed over 2500 graduates into new jobs - minimum reported number 07:01 – 800 employers have recruited graduates 07:40 – Employers pay Glints for a recruitment plan 08:15 – They charge a flat fee: the average fee is $1000 08:48 – It’s free for students to be listed 09:06 – How are you growing the business? 09:22 – Work directly with students and campuses to bring more students onto the platform 10:04 – Have placed 300 students into jobs in March 2016 10:30 – Talent base is growing by 15% each month and spending less than $1000 each month 11:11 – “Word of mouth has been the most powerful driver for us” 11:40 – Connect with Qin En Looi via email or Twitter [links provided via Skype] 16:28 – Connect to Danielle on Twitter 13:30 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be open to unexpected experiences. Qin En never expected to build his own company - and now he’s making $500k a year. Word of mouth is your best marketing tool. Create a product that makes people refer you. Spend prudently once you’ve raised money. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives  
