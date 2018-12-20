



From Cleaning Company at 26 to $14m Agency By His 42nd Birthday, EP 266: Andrew Howlett

Andrew Howlett, Chief Digital Officer at Rain, and a board member at the Society of Digital Agencies. Andrew started a million-dollar cleaning products business online at 26, before moving into marketing consultancy. Listen as Nathan and Andrew talk marketing, strategy, and how to get out of finance. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People What CEO do you follow? — Maurice Levy What is your favorite online tool? — Pipedrive Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —That finance wasn’t the direction I wanted to go - it would have been great to understand computer science more Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:40 – Welcoming Andrew to the show 02:00 – At 26, started a website that sold cleaning supplies 02:35 – At 29, started Rain 02:40 – uClean had total revenues of $200k in its first year; almost $1 million the next year 03:30 – Clear around $200k each year from uClean 04:05 – Rain’s latest client is BeachBody 04:40 – Rain is helping them re-imagine their products 05:00 – Revenue model is generally either a monthly retainer or T&M 05:25 – Retainer of $50-75k per month 05:55 – Works largely with 7 major clients 06:30 – First-ever Superbowl ad this year - Campbells Chunky Soup 06:55 – Wanted to focus on online placement 08:10 – 90% of placement is hustle 08:30 – They use People Pattern as a helpful piece of software 09:10 – Ended up with 3.5 million views in 2 weeks 10:00 – Made 3 videos for the Facebook 10-year anniversary 11:10 – Margin on video can be tricky to handle 11:56 – Total revenue in 2015 was $14 million 12:30 – Vision is to keep strategy, design, development and building in-house 14:20 – Happy with the current size of the company - no plans to grow dramatically 14:30 – Connect with Andrew on Twitter or LinkedIn 16:10 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: The majority of marketing is hustle. Automation helps, but to some extent you need to have real people pushing things along. There are benefits to limiting growth. Having a core team that’s small enough to be in the same room at the start of a project is fantastic. You need to understand how technology works. Even if you’re never going to be a developer, educate yourself in the basics. It will pay off. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives