He's 31, Doing $700k/mo By Automating The Sales Process WIth $8m Raised, EP 265: Anand Kulkarni

Anand Kulkarni, co-founder of LeadGenius. Anand left his job as a researcher and teacher at Berkeley to develop a tool that uses automation technology to find effective sales leads. Listen as Nathan and Anand talk over starting an SaaS business and exactly how to run an effective fundraising round. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Only The Paranoid Survive What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool? — Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —I wish I had known how much fun it is to start a company - I would have started sooner! Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan's introduction 01:54 – Welcoming Anand to the show 02:10 – LeadGenius is AI for sales - 'top of the funnel automation' 02:45 – One client is using it to map out every IT director in every Brazilian telecom company, and obtain their contact details 03:30 – Charges between $2k and $1 million a month 03:50 – Started in 2011 03:55 – Total revenue in 2015 was $8 million 04:20 – Worked with 200 customers in February 2015 04:37 – Annual revenue of $40k per user 05:00 – LTV to CAC ratio of about 10 06:00 – Spending about $15k to acquire a customer 06:30 – Some salary costs associated with accessing certain kinds of data 07:30 – Currently have net negative churn 07:40 – That means that growth from existing accounts offsets any loss of customers 08:45 – About to release a new email product 09:05 – Total MRR in February was about $700k 09:30 – 50 team members locally, plus 500 outsourced 10:00 – Raised $8 million total; the last round was a series A of $6 million 11:10 – How do you make the decision about when to raise another round? 12:50 – Pre-money valuation in the last round was in the tens of millions 13:35 – 'A good partner pays for themselves' - think about partners, not valuation 15:34 – Connect with Anand on twitter 18:00 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you're deciding whether to run an investment round, look hard at the milestones for your business. Is investment right now going to make significant progress toward those goals? Don't just look at valuations when you're choosing partners. They should bring something significant to the business beyond investment Whatever you're planning to do, or dreaming you can do: start. It'll be fun.