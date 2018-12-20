



My Goal is To Put Them Out of Business (Paypal, Venmo). Will He Win? EP 262: John Rampton

John Rampton: a startup guru who was ranked #3 among the world’s top online influencers by Entrepreneur magazine. John’s recently founded the online invoicing company Due, and is aiming to put Paypal out of business. Listen as John and Nathan break down online influence and how to dominate an incredibly competitive market. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? — Richard Branson What is your favorite online tool? — Buffer Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —To take a lot more risks Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:54 – Welcoming John to the show 02:00 – John’s spending the majority of his time working on Due 02:20 – Due is a platform designed to help businesses get paid faster 03:00 – ‘Every person in the world wants to get paid faster’ 03:30 – Do makes money with a 0.5-1% fee on credit card transactions 04:10 – Launched 9 months ago; self-funded 04:30 – Transaction volume in February 2016 was about $4 million 05:10 – Made a little less than $40k that month 05:40 – ‘I like going into hard-to-enter spaces’ 06:30 – John knows how to rapidly increase page rankings 07:25 – 20-30k people have used the site since it launched 07:40 – Goal is to become “Western Union for the modern world” 08:40 – So much competition: How do you beat Venmo, Paypal and Stripe? 09:30 – We’ve already had a multi-million dollar offer to buy 10:00 – We’re not interested in being bought at the moment 10:40 – John has invested close to $500k in this project 12:00 – John’s company Pixloo was acquired rapidly for over $10 million 12:40 – Patented the process of spinning a camera 360 degrees 15:20 – Sole founder of Pixloo; minor founder of Maplenorth 16:00 – Contact John on Twitter or via his blog 17:50 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you know exactly what you’re doing, it’s possible to enter spaces with a lot of competition. If you don’t know exactly what you’re doing - don’t try. Take risks when you’re young. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Try things that seem crazy. The worst people can do is say no. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives