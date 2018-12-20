



Will This 43 Year Old Win The 3D Printing Industry? EP 260: Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor, founder of AstroPrint - a software and app ecosystem described as "the Android of the 3D printing world". Listen as Nathan and Drew talk 3D printing, making money, and how to dominate an emerging niche. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Crossing the Chasm What CEO do you follow? — Tony Hsieh What is your favorite online tool? — Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Absolutely not If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —I don't know. I'm a fan of taking life's lessons as they come. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan's introduction 02:00 – Welcoming Drew to the show 02:30 – AstroPrint started because Drew saw that 3D printing software needed to improve 03:00 – Two products: software, and cloud-based app store 03:25 – Free for personal use; charge for commercial use 03:50 – 70/30 split on profits from app store 04:10 – Founded in 2015 - with a different idea 04:45 – $150k total revenue in 2015 05:00 – 9 team members 05:10 – Raised $500k in convertible note 05:50 – Fundraising with accelerators including BetaSpring and 500 Startups 06:20 – How do you get enough sales to dominate? 06:45 – Partnering with larger companies 07:30 – Can provide the entire software base for existing printers 09:00 – Adds value to machine by connecting it to an app system 11:00 – Consumer revenue is entirely from app sales 11:50 – Currently almost no revenue from app sales - expected to take off around 2017 14:00 – Would be happy with a pre-money valuation of $10 million 14:30 – Currently in the middle of a fundraising debt round 16:40 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Be creative about making money - what revenue models are working in other areas? How can you generate multiple revenue streams from one product? Accept that your start-up idea will change as you sound out the market. Learn from what doesn't work. Don't worry about making mistakes when you're young - it's all part of growing.