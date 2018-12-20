



He Sells Craft Beer On Demand, $250k in 2015, $2m in 2016, EP 259: Charlie Mulligan

Charlie Mulligan , co-founder of BrewPublik - a business that Charlie wants to become "Amazon for beer". Brewpublik provide a premium catering service delivering craft beer to homes and offices in cities across the States. Listen as Nathan and Charlie talk expansion, investment, and how much to sell a start-up for. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Goal What CEO do you follow? — Jeff Bezos What is your favorite online tool? — Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —To have more confidence. I can do anything if I set my mind to it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:22 – Nathan's introduction 01:40 – Welcoming Charlie to the show 02:00 – Match over 3,000 types of craft beer to a taste profile 02:30 – BrewPublik delivers beers to your office or home 02:50 – $75 for a case of 24 bottles 03:13 – Offers one-off orders, regular subscriptions and monthly memberships 03:40 – Founded in 2014 04:02 – $275k revenue in 2015 04:15 – Delivered around 80k bottles 04:40 – Net margin of 35% 05:00 – Reinvesting capital in expansion 05:40 – Hope for $1.5-2 million revenue in 2016 06:30 – How do you decide which markets to expand into? 07:10 – Look at baseline demographics: age, income, breweries per capita 08:30 – Then look for with B2B clients 09:10 – Bootstrapped for first 6 months then had an angel investment round of $1 million 09:45 – Looking for Series A in the next 12 months 10:03 – Sees the beer industry as ripe for disruption 11:00 – Would sell the business for $100 million 15:19 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Have confidence in yourself. Trust your own abilities and move forward. When you're thinking about expansion, consider what strategy is going to give you a positive operating balance as quickly as possible. Find a niche to disrupt. Successful start-ups exploit a need that no one else has even considered.