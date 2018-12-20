



EP 316: He's The Secret Financial Consultant to Silicon Valleys Wealthiest

John Bowen - the man who gives financial advice to financial advisors. John’s an expert in the financial world. After founding six multi-million dollar businesses, John moved on to coaching the world’s top financial advisers on ways to better serve their clients. Tune in to hear John’s advice for Nathan on investment, why entrepreneurship is the best way to make millions, and why you need to be playing the long game. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Bold What CEO do you follow? — David Booth What is your favorite online tool? — SaneBox Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? —That I wasn’t as smart as I thought I was Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan’s introduction 02:00 – Welcoming John to the show 02:08 – Key firm is CEG Worldwide 02:55 – Created a firm to do research on the best practice of top financial advisers 04:12 – CEG coaches financial advisors. One product is a year-long coaching program that costs $2000 per month. 05:05 – There’s also a mastermind group that costs $18k per year 06:00 – If you have less than $100k, you can’t afford a good financial adviser 06:57 – “The surest way of creating tremendous wealth is being an entrepreneur” 07:20 – Entrepreneurs often don’t create personal wealth soon enough 08:17 – Do you invest in your own business or other options? 09:30 - We’re not in business just for business - we’re in it for quality of life 10:10 - Think about the long haul 11:15 – Your time is the most valuable asset you have. Focus on a few things. 12:35 – Some financial assets have become commercialized 13:20 – John likes to invest in a team: “Have a personal CFO” 14:45 – What’s John focused on now? 15:05 – John’s just started a site with Dan Sullivan and Joe Polish: Accelerating Entrepreneurial Success 16:00 – Get your free book on the website and learn from the world’s most successful entrepreneurs 18:15 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: 9/10 multi-millionaires are entrepreneurs You don’t have to change the world overnight. Put a long-term plan together and be patient. Your time is your most valuable asset. Focus on what you’re passionate about. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives