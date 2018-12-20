



The Top

He Quit Six Figure Job To Launch Agency Right As First Kid Was On Way, EP 256: John Lincoln

John Lincoln, the CEO of Ignite Visibility, California’s #1 SEO company in 2015. John’s an expert on online visibility who’s worked with hundreds of high-profile clients. Listen as Nathan and John talk about Ignite Visibility, quitting a six-figure job, and the process of writing John’s new book Digital Influencer. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Unleash the Power Within What CEO do you follow? — Tony Robbins and Neil Patel What is your favorite online tool? — Basecamp, ColorNote, SEMrush Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — You don’t have to have it all figured out. Take your time to see what’s out there. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan’s introduction 01:45 – Welcoming John to the show 01:51 – John started Ignite Visibility at the age of 30 while a director at SEO Inc 02:30 – Gave up a salary of over $100k and a satisfying role 03:04 – “It was literally the scariest thing I’ve done in my life” 03:40 – Invested $10k personally in Ignite Visibility 04:05 – John was well-known in the industry and gained 9 clients in his first 6 months 04:33 – Contracts range from $2k to $20k each month 04:50 – Total revenue in the first year (2013) just under $1 million 05:05 – Aiming for $3 million revenue this year 06:00 – 20-30% net margin on revenue 06:40 – What are they doing with profits? 07:40 – Digital Influencer - John’s book 08:25 – John hopes the book will provide concrete tips for young entrepreneurs 09:20 – Self-published on Amazon and used CreateSpace to make the print copy 10:20 – All proceeds from the book go to charity 10:40 – Aiming to sell 1,000 copies to raise $7k - $10k 11:30 – Sales almost entirely online 12:15 – Book launched February 2016 15:49 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take the plunge and do something that you love. Even if it terrifies you, it’ll be worth it. Building your digital influence is a process - there are concrete steps you can take to achieve it If you’re young, don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Enjoy what’s around you and don’t push too hard. Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives