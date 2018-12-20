



Will Bernie Sanders Favorite App Kill GoToWebinar? EP 255: Julian Martinez

Julian Martinez, marketing director at Maestro Conference, the webinar platform used by Hilary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Julian's spent 7 years building marketing programmes from scratch. Listen as Nathan and Julian talk webinars, and the nuts and bolts of building a marketing strategy. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Monkey Business What CEO do you follow? — Eoghan McCabe What is your favorite online tool? — Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Maybe If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — To start travelling more, date more girls, and pay more attention in class Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan's introduction 01:50 – Welcoming Julian to the show 02:00 – Why Julian left Bid On Fusion to join Maestro Conference 02:40 – Choosing between family and work 03:04 – Julian joined Maestro Conference in 2016 03:20 – Hosts interactive webinars and conference calls 03:45 – Obama, Hilary, and Bernie Sanders all use the platform 04:14 – "A sexier version of GoToWebinar" 04:30 – It's possible to generate breakout groups of 2 from a group of up to 5000 05:05 – Between 1,000 and 2,000 paying customers 06:00 – Julian's the first marketing hire - most investment has been in the platform 06:20 – Team of 15 full-time people 07:40 – Currently around 30% churn rate 08:30 – Based in Oakland 09:05 – Marketing budget for February was around $3000 09:30 – Julian wants to implement paid social media advertising and SEM 10:00 – Currently around 10% conversion 10:40 – Raised around $2 million total 11:11 – MRR of $90k in February 12:30 – Goal is now to follow up exposure from nominees' campaigns with paid social 15:13 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take advantage of all the resources you can find. Do more with what's around you. Build a marketing strategy around the exposure you already have. If you've just joined a company, take time to clean the slate before kicking off your own projects