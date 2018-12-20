Podcast / The Top
Will Bernie Sanders Favorite App Kill GoToWebinar? EP 255: Julian Martinez
Julian Martinez, marketing director at Maestro Conference, the webinar platform used by Hilary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Julian’s spent 7 years building marketing programmes from scratch. Listen as Nathan and Julian talk webinars, and the nuts and bolts of building a marketing strategy. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – Monkey Business What CEO do you follow? — Eoghan McCabe What is your favorite online tool? — Intercom Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Maybe If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — To start travelling more, date more girls, and pay more attention in class Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan’s introduction 01:50 – Welcoming Julian to the show 02:00 – Why Julian left Bid On Fusion to join Maestro Conference 02:40 – Choosing between family and work 03:04 – Julian joined Maestro Conference in 2016 03:20 – Hosts interactive webinars and conference calls 03:45 – Obama, Hilary, and Bernie Sanders all use the platform 04:14 – “A sexier version of GoToWebinar” 04:30 – It’s possible to generate breakout groups of 2 from a group of up to 5000 05:05 – Between 1,000 and 2,000 paying customers 06:00 – Julian’s the first marketing hire - most investment has been in the platform 06:20 – Team of 15 full-time people 07:40 – Currently around 30% churn rate 08:30 – Based in Oakland 09:05 – Marketing budget for February was around $3000 09:30 – Julian wants to implement paid social media advertising and SEM 10:00 – Currently around 10% conversion 10:40 – Raised around $2 million total 11:11 – MRR of $90k in February 12:30 – Goal is now to follow up exposure from nominees’ campaigns with paid social 15:13 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take advantage of all the resources you can find. Do more with what’s around you. Build a marketing strategy around the exposure you already have. If you’ve just joined a company, take time to clean the slate before kicking off your own projects Resources Mentioned: Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

