You Won't Believe How He's Sold 350 Businesses in 6 Years, EP 254: Thomas Smale

Thomas Smale, co-founder of FE International, a company with seven-figure revenues that specialises in brokering the sale of online businesses. Listen as Nathan and Thomas talk about valuing SaaS companies, brokerage models, and the importance of focus. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Tipping Point What CEO do you follow? —Elon Musk What is your favorite online tool? — SEMrush Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Focus. I used to jump from idea to idea - it's far better to focus on one thing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:06 – Nathan's introduction 01:50 – Welcoming Thomas to the show 02:00 – FE International started at university when Thomas was 22 02:30 – Completed just over 300 deals 02:50 – Last deal was a SaaS business 03:20 – Model: FE will value a business, put together a package, and look for buyers 04:10 – How do you value a SaaS business? The amount of time the owner spends on a business: more time = less valuable The growth prospects of a business A multiplier of 4-6 times on annual net revenue 06:10 – Why use net? 06:30 – When valuing smaller businesses, it makes more sense to use net revenue 07:05 – Business in last deal had around $200k net revenue 08:11 – Recent public deal was with PlanScope - around $100k 09:10 – The buyer was a developer looking for a safe investment project 11:00 – 7-12% churn rate is normal for businesses they deal with 11:30 – FE International charges 15% brokerage on each deal 12:00 – Currently have a team of 12 people 12:30 – Made $1.5 million in commissions in 2015 16:00 – Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on one thing. It's tempting to jump from plan to plan - but focus leads to success. Small businesses need a different valuation model to large ones. Make sure you're looking at the right numbers. Always be looking for opportunities - a start-up can expand incredibly fast with the right input