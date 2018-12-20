



From $0 to $17,000,000 In 2015 With NYC Based SaaS Company, EP 253: Ryan Urban

Ryan Urban, the founder and CEO at Bounce Exchange, a fast-growing consultancy that increases online conversion rates. Listen as Nathan and Ryan talk about investing in your own start-up, why some analytics aren't worth it, and the best eateries in Tribeca. Famous 5 Favorite Book? – The Psychology of Persuasion What CEO do you follow? — None What is your favorite online tool? — Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Drop out of college! I should have dropped out instead of going to grad school. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan's introduction 02:20 – Welcoming Ryan to the show 02:30 – Best eateries in the Tribeca area? 02:54 – Bounce Exchange makes money for e-commerce companies 03:20 – Created a new category of marketing software to increase online conversion rates 04:00 – Why Ryan left Bonobos when he was offered $300k to stay 04:40 – It's crucial to get the right co-founder for a start-up 06:10 – In 2013 Ryan made a little over $30k: he couldn't get a loan for a wedding 06:50 – The co-founders of Bounce Exchange are both in business 07:30 – Their developer has equity but doesn't work for BounceX full-time 08:30 – Ryan didn't want to follow the model of big software companies 09:10 – Bounce Exchange currently has around 150 employees 09:40 – Bounce Exchange was initially self-funded 10:30 – In August 2015, raised $6.3 million in a VC round 11:30 – 2012 made around $105k in revenue; 2015 made $17 million. 12:00 – Aiming to make $3.3 million in December 2016 12:20 – Currently working with 250-300 clients 13:40 – It's difficult to come up with average revenue per client 15:30 – MRR January 2016 was between $1.5 and 2 million 16:50 – Net revenue churn is roughly 0% 18:20 – What are Bounce Exchange spending to acquire new customers? 21:30 – CPA of around $2k 23:10 – Why Ryan thinks CAK/LTV isn't a useful analytic 24:40 – What's a better measure? Ryan likes to use CPA to acquire a qualified demo 25:10 – Acquiring a customer for 20% of what the contribution margin dollars will be 26:00 – 85% of the team is in New York 26:45 – Bounce Exchange is currently in the black 28:00 – Calculating a PNL 22:30 – Other major costs include security and server infrastructure 3 Key Points: Put your energy into the right start-up. Lots of talented people waste their time making bad ideas work. Everyone feels like they're underachieving. Decide what goals matter to you. Decide what analytics are relevant to your business. The numbers that everyone else is talking about might not be useful for you.